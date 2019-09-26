After warnings, KDMT sacks 12 employees for absenteeism

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:58 IST

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) has terminated 12 employees for irregular attendance and also suspended 32.

The 12 employees, including bus drivers and conductors, were served several notices for being absent from work. However, this time, they have been terminated.

An official from KDMT, on condition of anonymity, said, “These employees have been irregular to work for months. They take long leave and do not turn up for work. This cannot be tolerated, especially when there is shortage of staff.”

KDMT has a total of 645 drivers and conductors, of which, a few are private employees who have been appointed through contractors.

“These [12] employees remained absent during a time when the civic transport body could have actually make some profit by sending more buses on roads during festivals,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the KDMT is also trying to improve its services by adding more buses on different routes.

KDMT operates around 70 buses, while it 218 available in its fleet. However, they cannot operate the remaining buses owing to lack of manpower, irregularity among staffers and also lack of maintenance of buses.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:58 IST