Agra girl gang raped, dumped in Firozabad; three arrested

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 21:48 IST

Agra : A 21-year-old undergraduate student was allegedly gang raped by four people (including a friend of her brother) who took her to Firozabad after telling her that her brother had met an accident.

They gang raped her in a farm in Etmadpur (Agra district) and later dumped her in Pachokhara area of Firozabad district.

An FIR was registered at Pachokhara police station on Wednesday evening on the complaint of the victim and acting swiftly, cops took three named accused into custody from Hathras.

A joint police team from Agra, Firozabad and Hathras began investigation as the victim is from Agra and was allegedly gang raped in Firozabad by the accused from Hathras.

The girl was sent for medical examination.

SP (city) Firozabad Prabal Pratap Singh and circle officer (Tundla) Arun Kumar Singh reached the spot on the direction of IG Agra range A Satish Ganesh, who himself coordinated the police action.

“Teams have been constituted with cops from Agra, Firozabad and Hathras to nab the accused. The cyber cell team of Agra range is also being pressed into action,” he said.

“The victim told the police that her brother’s friend told her that her brother had met with an accident. Believing him, she got into the car. Later, three others also joined them. She was taken to a field in Etmadpur and gang raped. The accused then dropped her in a place under Pachokhara police station limits of Firozabad,” he said.

However, the police team investigating the matter was puzzled by some inconsistencies in the victim’s narrative because the man running the coaching in Agra, where she claimed to be a student, reportedly denied that she studied there.

The victim had made a call to UP112 from the mobile of a passerby who was later found to be her uncle’s neighbour in Barhan (Agra). Cops are investigating as to how he reached Firozabad district after the victim was allegedly dropped there by the accused.

The police are obtaining call details of the three arrested accused who claim that they were in Hathras all through the day on Wednesday when the alleged gang rape took place. They are being brought from Hathras to Pachokhara police station in Firozabad and will be interrogated further.