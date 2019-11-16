Agra health department to fight the menace of quacks with awareness campaign

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:25 IST

The health department of Agra has decided to roll out a campaign to make citizens aware about the dangers of seeking medical treatment from quacks and other unqualified individuals.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Mukesh Kumar Vatsa said, “With the cooperation of the Indian Medical Association of Agra we will generate awareness about the illegal business of quacks that is thriving in various localities here, especially the slum areas. We plan to have a rickshaw with a banner that clearly warns citizens against visiting quacks. Residents will also be made aware about the disadvantages of visiting quacks through the loudspeaker.”

The CMO said that awareness rallies will be organised on different occasions. “Besides, auxiliary nurse midwives and ASHA (health) workers will visit different localities and help increase awareness on this issue,” he said.

In addition, the health department has also appealed to the residents to avoid visiting quacks for their safety and well-being.

Officials said that there were around 15,000 quacks running their business in the district. “Among these, about 3,000 have flourishing ‘practices’ in the city area. They are playing with the lives of the people,” said an officer who did not wish to be identified.

Additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr RK Agnihotri said, “People should avoid visiting quacks. They have their illegal businesses in almost every locality of Agra. Lack of knowledge among people about the harm that they can cause as well as their cheap prescription fees and friendly behaviour helps them in carrying out and expanding their illegal operations.”

“We have been regularly carrying out drives against quacks, acting against them in various places in Agra. Since April this year, 18 FIRs have been lodged against quacks by the health department,” he said.

As recent as this Thursday, action was taken against one such quack -- a Class 12 pass-out -- claimed an officer of the CMO office.

“The quack, Jugal Kishore, was running his clinic in the Bhogipura locality of the city and was popular under the name of ‘Bengali doctor’. He was caught prescribing medicines to a child by a team of the health department. His clinic was sealed,” said the officer.

“When the visiting officials asked him to show his degree, he was unable to do so. He had been running his illegal practice for several years,” he said.