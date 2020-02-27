Ahead of state board exams, education department focuses on combating cheating

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:41 IST

Gurugram: The district education department will be keeping a watch over teachers and principals, besides monitoring students, across various examination centres to ensure that no cases of cheating are reported in the upcoming state board exams. Any school principal or teacher enabling cheating will be issued a displeasure notice, as per a 10-point advisory that was issued to all school principals and teachers by the district project coordinator on Wednesday.

“All principals, school heads, and teachers are informed that if anyone is found enabling cheating, a displeasure notice will be issued which will be reflected in the performance review,” the advisory stated.

Ritu Chowdhary, district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, said that the department had sought cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure fair exams take place. “A displeasure notice will be issued to teachers and principals if cheating is found taking place. An inquiry will take place based on the merits of the case. We have asked all officials to ensure that vigilance is observed from the time the papers are collected from the department. Every staff member dealing with examinations has been sensitised to promote fairness and defeat malpractices. In addition, we have assigned 31 schools to the flying squads,” she said.

Chowdhary said that the department was creating awareness about the perils of cheating and how indulging in unfair practices could dampen the future prospects of students. Teachers and principals have also been administered a ‘no-cheating’ oath and asked to ensure that all examination centres are painted with slogans promoting fair examination.

Officials said that like every year, the state police will be roped in for keeping a vigil. “Superintendent officers assigned to various centres have been asked to demand police force depending on the needs of particular centres,” she said.

Last year, 40 cases of cheating were reported on March 12 during the class 12 board examination in the Gurugram district. Further, 10 cases of cheating were reported on March 26 in the district. Overall across the state, 4,442 cases of cheating were reported last year.

On Wednesday, the department also held a meeting of field investigators and other stakeholders to discuss strategies to be adopted to combat cheating. Ten flying squads will be keeping a vigil across the district. Each squad will be monitoring the examination in three-four schools under their watch, said Chowdhary.