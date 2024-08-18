Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
Aug 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on August 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 18, 2024, is 31.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 35.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.11 °C and 36.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 35.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.11 °C and 36.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 35.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 19, 2024
|33.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 20, 2024
|33.73 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 21, 2024
|30.32 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 22, 2024
|33.6 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|28.14 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|28.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|28.28 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|27.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.69 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.33 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy