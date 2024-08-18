 Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024

Aug 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on August 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 18, 2024, is 31.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 35.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.11 °C and 36.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 35.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 19, 2024 33.77 °C Sky is clear
August 20, 2024 33.73 °C Broken clouds
August 21, 2024 30.32 °C Overcast clouds
August 22, 2024 33.6 °C Light rain
August 23, 2024 28.14 °C Light rain
August 24, 2024 28.72 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 28.28 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.8 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.16 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.34 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.87 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.69 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 34.33 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
