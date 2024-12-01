Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 1, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 1, 2024, is 26.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.02 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.43 °C and 30.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 201.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 2, 2024
|27.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 3, 2024
|27.84 °C
|Few clouds
|December 4, 2024
|28.27 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 5, 2024
|28.06 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 6, 2024
|27.92 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 7, 2024
|27.26 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 8, 2024
|26.33 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
