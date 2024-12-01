Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 2, 2024 27.42 °C Sky is clear December 3, 2024 27.84 °C Few clouds December 4, 2024 28.27 °C Broken clouds December 5, 2024 28.06 °C Scattered clouds December 6, 2024 27.92 °C Broken clouds December 7, 2024 27.26 °C Broken clouds December 8, 2024 26.33 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.81 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.97 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.04 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.98 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 1, 2024, is 26.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.02 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.43 °C and 30.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 201.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

