Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 14, 2024
Dec 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 14, 2024, is 21.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.02 °C and 27.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.43 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 173.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 15, 2024
|21.10
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|24.90
|Sky is clear
|December 17, 2024
|25.70
|Sky is clear
|December 18, 2024
|25.85
|Sky is clear
|December 19, 2024
|26.00
|Sky is clear
|December 20, 2024
|25.54
|Sky is clear
|December 21, 2024
|25.11
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
