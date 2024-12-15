Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 15, 2024, is 22.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 28.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.14 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 159.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Ahmedabad weather update on December 15, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 16, 202422.53Sky is clear
December 17, 202425.47Sky is clear
December 18, 202425.77Sky is clear
December 19, 202425.96Sky is clear
December 20, 202425.40Sky is clear
December 21, 202424.79Sky is clear
December 22, 202425.07Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.1 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.59 °C Sky is clear
Chennai25.75 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.26 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad22.2 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad22.53 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.05 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On