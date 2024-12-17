Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 17, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.58 °C and 29.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 149.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 23.20 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 25.65 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 25.38 Few clouds December 21, 2024 24.77 Few clouds December 22, 2024 25.48 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 25.77 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 24.50 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear

