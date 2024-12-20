Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 20, 2024
Dec 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 20, 2024, is 22.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.02 °C and 27.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.63 °C and 28.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 208.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 21, 2024
|22.87
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|25.66
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|25.91
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|25.26
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|25.42
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|25.26
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|26.75
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
