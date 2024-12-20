Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 20, 2024, is 22.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.02 °C and 27.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.63 °C and 28.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 208.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Ahmedabad weather update on December 20, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on December 20, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202422.87Sky is clear
December 22, 202425.66Sky is clear
December 23, 202425.91Sky is clear
December 24, 202425.26Sky is clear
December 25, 202425.42Sky is clear
December 26, 202425.26Sky is clear
December 27, 202426.75Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On