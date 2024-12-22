Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.77 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 22, 2024, is 24.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.77 °C and 28.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.55 °C and 27.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 23, 2024
|24.36
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|24.51
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|24.05
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|24.91
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|27.30
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|28.71
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|27.47
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
