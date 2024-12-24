Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 24, 2024, is 21.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.93 °C and 26.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.93 °C and 28.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 192.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.93 °C and 28.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 192.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|21.76
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|24.61
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|27.72
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|27.57
|Scattered clouds
|December 29, 2024
|26.99
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|26.40
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|26.56
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy