Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.93 °C and 28.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 192.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 21.76 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 24.61 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 27.72 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 27.57 Scattered clouds December 29, 2024 26.99 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 26.40 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 26.56 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain

