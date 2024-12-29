Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 29, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.29 °C and 28.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 30, 2024 22.21 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 24.58 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 25.97 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 26.08 Few clouds January 3, 2025 26.79 Sky is clear January 4, 2025 28.06 Sky is clear January 5, 2025 28.34 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.6 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.94 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.21 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.39 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.