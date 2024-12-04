Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 5, 2024 29.6 °C Few clouds December 6, 2024 28.3 °C Overcast clouds December 7, 2024 26.97 °C Broken clouds December 8, 2024 26.99 °C Scattered clouds December 9, 2024 25.66 °C Sky is clear December 10, 2024 22.9 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 22.49 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.73 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 4, 2024, is 26.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 31.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.13 °C and 32.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 184.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

