Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 18, 2025, is 30.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 35.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:37 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 35.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 35.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 83.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 19, 2025 30.15 Scattered clouds February 20, 2025 31.18 Scattered clouds February 21, 2025 32.19 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 31.54 Few clouds February 23, 2025 32.32 Broken clouds February 24, 2025 32.46 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 32.92 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.16 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.24 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.55 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.15 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 26.83 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

