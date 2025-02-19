Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 19, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 19, 2025, is 29.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 35.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:37 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.23 °C and 34.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 89.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 20, 2025 29.16 Scattered clouds February 21, 2025 31.72 Scattered clouds February 22, 2025 32.10 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 32.10 Broken clouds February 24, 2025 32.20 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 32.77 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 33.90 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.61 °C Light rain Chennai 27.23 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.36 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.59 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.16 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 25.74 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



