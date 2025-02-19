Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 19, 2025, is 29.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 35.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.23 °C and 34.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 89.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 20, 2025
|29.16
|Scattered clouds
|February 21, 2025
|31.72
|Scattered clouds
|February 22, 2025
|32.10
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|32.10
|Broken clouds
|February 24, 2025
|32.20
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|32.77
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|33.90
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025
