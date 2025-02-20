Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 20, 2025, is 31.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 34.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.22 °C and 34.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 34.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 65.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 21, 2025
|31.16
|Few clouds
|February 22, 2025
|30.92
|Few clouds
|February 23, 2025
|32.05
|Scattered clouds
|February 24, 2025
|32.02
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|32.87
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|34.28
|Few clouds
|February 27, 2025
|34.34
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.