Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 20, 2025, is 31.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 34.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:38 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.22 °C and 34.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 34.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 65.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 21, 2025 31.16 Few clouds February 22, 2025 30.92 Few clouds February 23, 2025 32.05 Scattered clouds February 24, 2025 32.02 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 32.87 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 34.28 Few clouds February 27, 2025 34.34 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.57 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.36 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.07 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.16 °C Few clouds Delhi 19.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



