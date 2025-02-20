Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 20, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 20, 2025, is 31.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 34.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Ahmedabad weather update on February 20, 2025
Ahmedabad weather update on February 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.22 °C and 34.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 34.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 65.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 21, 202531.16Few clouds
February 22, 202530.92Few clouds
February 23, 202532.05Scattered clouds
February 24, 202532.02Sky is clear
February 25, 202532.87Sky is clear
February 26, 202534.28Few clouds
February 27, 202534.34Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.0 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.57 °C Moderate rain
Chennai27.36 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.07 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad29.47 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad31.16 °C Few clouds
Delhi19.46 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Follow Us On