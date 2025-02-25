Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 25, 2025, is 29.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 36.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.89 °C and 37.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 118.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 26, 2025
|29.80
|Broken clouds
|February 27, 2025
|33.45
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|33.50
|Broken clouds
|March 1, 2025
|32.63
|Scattered clouds
|March 2, 2025
|31.11
|Scattered clouds
|March 3, 2025
|30.70
|Few clouds
|March 4, 2025
|32.23
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025
