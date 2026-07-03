Why is Rockaway beach closed today? Popular NYC destination under alert after shark sightings
Rockaway Beach in Queens closed intermittently Thursday after multiple shark sightings. Officials urged visitors to follow lifeguard instructions.
Rockaway Beach, a popular beach neighborhood in New York City, was closed for visitors on Thursday afternoon. NYC Parks issued an alert for Rockaway Beach at 1pm EDT, saying that the beach will be "intermittently closed" this afternoon due to "multiple shark sightings".
"Due to multiple shark sightings, expect intermittent beach closures at Rockaway Beach in Queens," an update from New York City Emergency Management said. "Follow the guidance of lifeguards and on-site staff."
The New York Post reported that a 9-foot-long shark was spotted near Point Lookout beach in Long Island, sparking a red alert for swimmers.
According to ABC News, beach officials in the East Coast are monitoring shark activity near the beaches on Thursday afternoon. As of now, an all-clear has not been given.
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Rockaway Not The Only Beach Closed In NY
The Rockaway Beach in Queens is not the only New York City beach closed on Thursday. However, it is the only beach in NY closed due to shark activity.
New York's Pix 11 reports that multiple other beaches in New York are closed due to severe heat, amid safety concerns as bacteria levels are above safe levels.
Among the beaches closed are Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, Tides Beach in Rocky Point and Ronkonkoma Beach in Ronkonkoma. Residents were warned that swimming in the water under the current weather conditions could cause gastrointestinal illness and infections.
Authorities are testing for the bacteria levels at regular intervals, and the closure will remain in effect till further notice.
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Over 34 Massachusetts Beaches Affected
At least 34 beaches across 20 counties in Massachusetts are closed on Thursday afternoon due to the above-safety bacteria levels caused by the heat. It has significantly affected July 4th travellers looking to spend the holidays at beach destinations in the state.
Among the beaches affected are Constitution Beach in Boston, the Plum Island beaches, Crystal Lake, Shannon Beach, and many more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More