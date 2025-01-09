Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 9, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 9, 2025, is 23.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.02 °C and 28.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 06:10 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on January 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.57 °C and 30.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 10, 2025 23.94 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 26.11 Few clouds January 12, 2025 24.51 Sky is clear January 13, 2025 25.10 Sky is clear January 14, 2025 24.12 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 25.60 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 27.00 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.55 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.31 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.95 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 19.29 °C Broken clouds



