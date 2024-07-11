 Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024

Jul 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on July 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 11, 2024, is 33.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.43 °C and 34.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.67 °C and 36.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.43 °C and 34.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 12, 2024 32.44 °C Light rain
July 13, 2024 31.83 °C Light rain
July 14, 2024 34.13 °C Light rain
July 15, 2024 34.2 °C Light rain
July 16, 2024 32.27 °C Moderate rain
July 17, 2024 27.97 °C Moderate rain
July 18, 2024 30.42 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.2 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 33.58 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.94 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 33.16 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 37.3 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
