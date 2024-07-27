Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on July 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 27, 2024, is 30.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 33.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.25 °C and 31.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 33.26 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 28, 2024
|29.81 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|26.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 30, 2024
|32.68 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|32.74 °C
|Light rain
|August 1, 2024
|32.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.13 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.68 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.76 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.29 °C
|Light rain
