Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on March 17, 2025, is 32.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 35.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:49 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on March 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.01 °C and 37.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 35.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 63.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 18, 2025 32.10 Broken clouds March 19, 2025 32.91 Overcast clouds March 20, 2025 32.38 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 32.05 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 33.24 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 35.54 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 37.03 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.34 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 33.95 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.68 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.91 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.79 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 32.1 °C Broken clouds Delhi 28.56 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.