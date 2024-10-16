Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 16, 2024, is 32.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 36.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.47 °C and 36.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 36.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 17, 2024 34.55 °C Broken clouds
October 18, 2024 34.47 °C Broken clouds
October 19, 2024 34.1 °C Scattered clouds
October 20, 2024 34.0 °C Light rain
October 21, 2024 33.98 °C Light rain
October 22, 2024 34.1 °C Sky is clear
October 23, 2024 34.09 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On