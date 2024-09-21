Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on September 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 21, 2024, is 30.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.68 °C and 34.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 33.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 56.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 22, 2024
|32.75 °C
|Few clouds
|September 23, 2024
|30.51 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 24, 2024
|32.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 25, 2024
|32.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 26, 2024
|32.78 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|33.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 28, 2024
|33.06 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
