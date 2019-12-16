Aide murdered Faridkot gangster, filmed incident on phone: Police

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:35 IST

Six days after the murder of a gangster and recovery of his body from a field near Kotkapura, the Faridkot police on Monday arrested his aide.

The police said the accused, Vicky Kumar alias Chela of Teacher Colony at Faridkot, filmed the incident on his mobile phone.

Police said the category-C gangster, Rajwinder Singh Ghali, was killed by his one-time associate to take revenge.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Manjit Singh Dhesi said Ghali thrashed Vicky when they were lodged in the Faridkot Central Jail in 2016. “Vicky nursed a grudge against him and when Ghali was released on bail on November 20, Vicky hatched conspiracy to avenge humiliation. On December 11, Vicky and Ghali went to visit a friend on a motorcycle. Vicky stopped the bike near a field in Kothe Chahal village and attacked Ghali with a sharp-edged weapon. After him, Vicky dumped his body in the field and fled away,” said the SSP.

“During interrogation, Vicky revealed that he has also filmed the incident on his mobile phone. We have recovered his phone and sent the video for forensic examination, after which it will be used as evidence,” he added.

The accused was traced with the help of CCTV footage. In one of the clip, Ghali was found riding pillion on a motorbike with the accused.

Facing several cases, including a murder and attempt to murder cases in Muktsar, Bathinda and Faridkot districts, Ghali took to crime in 2011 when he was just 16. Ghali was sentenced to seven years in jail along with eight others in the Faridkot minor girl abduction and rape case. He accompanied main accused Nishan Singh when he abducted a 15-year-old girl from her Faridkot house in 2012. He also fired shots to intimidate the neighbours.