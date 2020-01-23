Air quality improves as cold subsides

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:49 IST

Gurugram Air pollution levels in the city reduced by almost half on Thursday, with Gurugram recording an air quality index (AQI) reading of 150 (‘moderate’), as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin.

This was down from 292 (‘poor’) the previous day. Experts attributed the improvement to the presence of sunlight and a rise in maximum daytime temperature, which led to an increase in wind speed and helped disperse particulate matter.



As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, “The air quality is likely to improve further and remain moderate category on 24.01.2020. The air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally and remain moderate to poor category on 25.01.2020. The air quality is likely to remain in poor category on 26.01.2020.”



Gurugram, however, is expected to have ‘moderate’ air till at least Sunday, due to the influence of strong westerly and north-westerly winds, which are expected to hit speeds of 20-25kmph. As per a CPCB forecast, the daily average AQI in the city will remain between 142 and 165 (in the ‘moderate’ category of the AQI) till at least Sunday.

The maximum temperature on Thursday increased by around four degrees Celsius, to record at 19.8 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rise in temperature was a result of a clear sky, said experts. The maximum temperature could increase further to 20-21 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday, according to the IMD.

Thursday morning also had good visibility of 900 metres at 8.30am, as per the IMD’s Palam observatory. Shallow fog is expected till Monday, said experts.



The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday and dropped marginally from Wednesday’s 7.1 degrees Celsius, as per data with the MeT department. The minimum temperature is also predicted to rise to eight degrees Celsius this week. A spell of rain is predicted around January 28 due to a western disturbance.