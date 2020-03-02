Air quality improves marginally

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:25 IST

Gurugram: The air quality in the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. The city recorded an AQI reading of 125, a marginal improvement from the previous day’s 159.

The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to a clear sky and ample sunlight, the CPCB said.

The average daily concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, the city’s most prominent pollutant, on Monday was 113.15 µg/m³, as per the HSPCB’s official air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan.

However, according to a CPCB forecast, Gurugram is set to experience ‘satisfactory’ air for the next two days, with a predicted daily average AQI of 97 on Tuesday and 85 on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a change in wind direction, with north-westerly winds expected to prevail over the next two days, which may have a positive effect on air quality in Gurugram.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius. While the maximum temperature is expected to fall by a degree on Tuesday, the minimum temperature is predicted to rise by a degree, as per an IMD forecast.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, a clear sky is likely to prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IMD has also predicted another active Western Disturbance (WD) during March 4-6, which could result in rain and thunder on Thursday. “The next active WD is likely to affect northwest India between March 4 and March 6. Under the influence of this WD, rain and thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds and isolated instances of a hailstorm, is very likely to occur over Delhi-NCR between the evenings of March 5 and 6,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional meteorological centre at the IMD, New Delhi.