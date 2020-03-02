e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Air quality improves marginally

Air quality improves marginally

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: The air quality in the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. The city recorded an AQI reading of 125, a marginal improvement from the previous day’s 159.

The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to a clear sky and ample sunlight, the CPCB said.

The average daily concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, the city’s most prominent pollutant, on Monday was 113.15 µg/m³, as per the HSPCB’s official air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan.

However, according to a CPCB forecast, Gurugram is set to experience ‘satisfactory’ air for the next two days, with a predicted daily average AQI of 97 on Tuesday and 85 on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a change in wind direction, with north-westerly winds expected to prevail over the next two days, which may have a positive effect on air quality in Gurugram.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius. While the maximum temperature is expected to fall by a degree on Tuesday, the minimum temperature is predicted to rise by a degree, as per an IMD forecast.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, a clear sky is likely to prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IMD has also predicted another active Western Disturbance (WD) during March 4-6, which could result in rain and thunder on Thursday. “The next active WD is likely to affect northwest India between March 4 and March 6. Under the influence of this WD, rain and thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds and isolated instances of a hailstorm, is very likely to occur over Delhi-NCR between the evenings of March 5 and 6,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional meteorological centre at the IMD, New Delhi.

top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities