Airbus, Adani Defence sign up for aircraft services

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:38 IST

Lucknow Airbus India and Adani Defence and Aerospace signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at DefExpo 2020 to leverage synergies in aerospace and civil aviation sector. The pact was signed by Anand Stanley, president and MD, Airbus India and South Asia and Ashish Rajvanshi, head of Adani Defence and Aerospace.

Airbus and Adani will explore opportunities for collaboration in the area of aircraft services for Indian and South Asian market. Airbus’ Global Services forecast envisages the Indian aircraft services market to grow to US $6.3bn by 2025.

“Airbus is not only the world’s leading civil aviation company but is also the gold standard in providing aircraft services. This MoU demonstrates our commitment to support the development of India as a world-class services hub for aerospace products,” said Anand Stanley.

Adani Defence & Aerospace has established a comprehensive aerospace and defence ecosystem in India. With Adani’s recent foray into airports, this potential collaboration will leverage the synergies between the product and services excellence of Airbus and infrastructure, engineering and mega project execution capabilities of Adani.

CIS showcases tactical fiber optic solutions

Citadel Intelligent Systems Ltd (CIS), a customised optical fibre connectivity manufacturer from Bangalore, showcased its state-of-the-art tactical fiber optic solutions exclusively designed for the defence sector at DefExpo 2020.

KK Shetty, MD, CIS said, “We are excited to be part of India’s largest defence event and showcase our distinct products. Today, alike other industries, defence is going through a rapid technology change where optic fibre solution is integral part of it.”

“With our composed manufacturing ecosystem incubated with right talented engineering and developing team, we have been consistently able to deliver quality and reliable products to our customers from the defence domain,” he said.