Ajit Pawar’s decision is personal; NCP not with BJP, says Sharad Pawar

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:40 IST

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar categorically stated on Monday that his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar’s decision to join hands with BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was a “personal decision and not the party decision.”

Addressing a press conference at Karad in Satara district, Pawar said he was not involved in any way in his nephew’s decision and that the picture would become clear on the day of floor test in the Maharashtra assembly.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to pay tributes to his political mentor and late chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan at Preeti Sangam Samadhi sthal in Karad, on the occasion of Chavan’s 35th death anniversary.

“ I have not met Ajit Pawar and I don’t know as to why he took this decision. The NCP does not support BJP in government formation ,” he said.

Pawar stressed: “Any decision regarding joning hands with another party has to be placed before the party and the party’s decision is final. BJP was not in a position to form the government and it had given a letter to the Maharashtra Governor earlier but now it has formed the government. It wants to show that it is a party with a difference and has exposed itself in the public ,” he said while lambasting the BJP.

Pawar accused the BJP of misusing the powers of the central government to form a government in the state. “The floor test will show that the BJP does not have majority on the day of the vote of confidence motion ,” he said.

Pawar arrived here on Monday morning and was accompanied by the newly-elected Satara MP, Shriniwas Patil and other leaders. Chavan who passed away in 1984 was the first chief minister of Maharashtra after the division of Bombay state.

At 11.30 am he is scheduled to attend a programme at Gadge Maharaj College and alter, a cane-crushing function at Sahyadri Co-operative Sugar factory. He will return to Mumbai in the evening.