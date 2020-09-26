e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ajitpal Singh is DM sports for Ludhiana

Ajitpal Singh is DM sports for Ludhiana

The mentor will monitor the sports activities held online and impart training to physical education teachers

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The state education department has deputed district mentors (DMs) (sports) to raise the standard of sports in schools across districts under the ‘Khedo Punjab, Tandrust Punjab’ project. Ajit Pal Singh, a physical education teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, has been appointed as the district mentor for Ludhiana.

The mentor will ensure that talent hunts and annual athletic meets are organised in all schools after they reopen. He will monitor the sports activities held online and give suggestions to the sports teachers.Singh will also hold seminars and training sessions for the physical education teachers to plan various sports activities for students.

Very few sports activities were conducted for students in the past five months owing to the shutdown of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

top news
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In