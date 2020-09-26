Ajitpal Singh is DM sports for Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:00 IST

The state education department has deputed district mentors (DMs) (sports) to raise the standard of sports in schools across districts under the ‘Khedo Punjab, Tandrust Punjab’ project. Ajit Pal Singh, a physical education teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, has been appointed as the district mentor for Ludhiana.

The mentor will ensure that talent hunts and annual athletic meets are organised in all schools after they reopen. He will monitor the sports activities held online and give suggestions to the sports teachers.Singh will also hold seminars and training sessions for the physical education teachers to plan various sports activities for students.

Very few sports activities were conducted for students in the past five months owing to the shutdown of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.