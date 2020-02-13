Ajnalas have broken commitment made before Akal Takht: Taksalis

cities

Jalandhar Claiming that the Sikh community was with the taksalis, Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) president and former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura said the Ajnalas had broken a commitment they had made before the Akal Takht by rejoining the SAD. Former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony and his father, former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala, shifted their party on Thursday.

“They had performed ardas (prayer) at the Akal Takht to fight against the Badals at the time of forming the taksali party. They have broken that commitment. The community is with us,” said Brahmpura at a meeting of groups and parties against the SAD in Jalandhar on Thursday. Rebel SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, former deputy speaker and taksali leader Bir Devinder Singh, and Sewa Singh Sekhwan were also present at the meeting.

Sekhwan termed the Ajnalas going back to the SAD as a setback. Dhindsa was also dismissive of the development, “It hardly matters if an individual ot two goes back to the SAD; hundreds of new members are joining us on a daily basis.”

In his address to the gathering, Dhindsa said, “We have to stop the loot of the resources of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) under the control of Sukhbir Singh Badal. Our future generations will question why no Akali leader stopped the loot of SGPC resources, if we can’t take a stand at this point.” He added, “We (Taksali leaders) have decided not to contest assembly and parliamentary elections. We will, however, give a honest candidate to the community in the SGPC elections that are expected to be held soon.”

On a media query on hate politics and the Delhi assembly results, he said, “People have proven the power of democracy.” He claimed that the SAD had stopped criticising the BJP nowadays. Akali Dal 1920 president Ravi Inder Singh claimed that Sukhbir did not deserve to the SAD president as he did not even know the basic history of Sikhism.

BIR DEVINDER, SEKHWAN DON’T GET TIME TO ADDRESS GATHERING

Brahmpura was left miffed at the organisers after Bir Devinder and Sekhwan did not get time to address the gathering. The assembly wound up as soon as Brahmpura ended his speech. Former Jalandhar SAD president Gurcharan Singh Channi and former SAD women wing president Harjit Kaur Talwandi were the organisers.