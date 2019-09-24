Akansh Sen murder: Shera turned hostile because he received threats, says counsel

cities

Responding to various allegations imposed by the defence during the final arguments in the Akansh Sen murder case, the counsel of one of the complainants informed the court why Gagandeep Singh Shergill alias Shera, “close friend” of the deceased, turned hostile.

Advocate Terminder, counsel of complainant Adamya Rathore, on Monday informed the court of additional district and sessions judge Rajeev Goyal that during his cross examination, Shera said that during May-June-July 2017 (after the incident), some persons had come to his house, thrown stones and broken bottles, and run away. “He had even made a video of the incident and shared it with the police, but we all know the kind of action taken on such complaints,” the counsel said.

Terminder further showed the judge some pictures of Shera, wherein he is seen tied to a pole and beaten. As per the counsel of the complainant, the picture was circulated and it is alleged that Harmehtab had beaten up Shera on an earlier occasion at his farmhouse. “Sen had raised objection over the picture and told Harmehtab that he shouldn’t have thrashed Shera,” he said.

The counsel stated that Shera could not speak the complete truth as he was threatened.

The judge pointed out that when the public prosecutor had asked Shera about any threats, he had said that he had not received any threat.” To this Terminder said, “Yes, he made that statement. But he also said this when stones were thrown at his house.”

Then the counsel said that the defence has stated that Akansh Sen died under “mysterious circumstances”, which in itself proves that it was not a natural death but a murder.

On the allegation of defence that the three witnesses – Adamya Rathore, Karam Yog, Rajan Papneja – were not present at the spot, where Akansh Sen died and they never brought Sen to the hospital, advocate Terminder said, “This point is proved from Shera’s statement and several documents prepared on the day of incident. In his statement to the court, Shera had stated that Akansh Sen and Adamya were present in Deep Sidhu’s house and it was there that arguments took place.”

He also said that the BMW car was in possession of Balraj Singh Randhawa for nine days after the crime, so he must have done everything to destroy the evidence, like repairing the car and cleaning blood from it.

Sen, a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, was allegedly run over by a BMW car following a brawl in Sector 9 on February 9, 2017. According to the prosecution, accused Balraj Singh Randhawa crushed Sen under his car after being instigated by another accused, Harmehtab Singh Rarewala. While Rarewala was arrested on February 16, 2017, Randhawa remains at large.

The case is now listed for hearing on September 26.

