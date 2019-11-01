Alina Shaikh defeats Siya Prasade 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to claim u-14 title

cities

PUNE An unsuccessful volley from Siya Prasade in the fourth game of the third set turned the match completely. From then onwards, Alina Shaikh, who was 3-0 down in the deciding set, took six straight points to claim the Yonex Sunrise All India Talent Series (7) under-14 tennis title.

For 11-year old Prasade, it was a memorable match as she gave Shaikh, who is two years older than her, a tough match.

Shaikh won the first set 6-2 and then lost her rhythm in the second to go down 3-6, before managing to held her nerve in the third, clinching it 6-3, at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Friday.

“At 3-0 down in the decider I thought, just play my best without worrying about winning or losing, and that belief helped me to claim the title,” said Shaikh, after the match.

The match, which lasted two hours and 45 minutes, saw both players engaging in long rallies.

“She (Siya) played really well,” added Shaikh, who hit crosscourt forehand winners to create trouble for her opponent.

Shaikh currently trains at the Maestro Tennis Academy under Pranav Velankar.

Shaikh who will now compete in under-14 nationals in Aurangabad from Saturday.

For Prasade, it was the third final this year where she ended as runner up.

“At 3-0 up in the final set, the thoughts kept coming to my mind that I can win the match; but, everything turned topsy-turvy from that moment,” explained Prasade, who had also made the finals of the championship series tournament Panchgani and the Super Series in Hyderabad.

“I need to improve on my service and hitting the slice,” added Prasade.

Alina Shaikh, winner

“Having the confidence of winning the game from any situation helped me to come back into the match.”

Siya Prasade, runner-up

“She (Alina) played better than me and that’s why I lost the match.”

