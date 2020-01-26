All documents burnt, how will we prove citizenship, ask residents

cities

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:49 IST

Even as a major fire gutted parts of Mehtab Cooperative Housing Society in Kurla on Friday night, leaving them homeless, many residents were more worried about their documents, fearing they could be stripped off citizenship under the amended citizenship act.

After the fire brigade finished dousing the blaze, residents rushed to their homes to gather documents. “All our documents are gone. We rushed to our home immediately after the fire was doused, but our papers were burned. We also lost 46g gold kept for my daughter. How will we prove anything?” said Farzana Hayat Khan, 53, a resident. Another resident, Adnan Siraj Kazi, said that in the current scenario, they will require documents to prove their citizenship. “How will we prove our citizenship? Everything is burnt.” A witness said she saw people rushing with papers near the civic body’s office on Friday. “She said all she could collect were residence papers, birth certificate and Aadhaar,” the witness said.

Corporators have assured help to retrieve documents. “There are so many fires, and people somehow save their lives. But now there is the question of their documents. How do such people prove citizenship then? Has the government thought about this? We will help them retrieve their documents,” said corporator Ashraf Azmi.