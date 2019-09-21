All questions had an answer from the CM

cities

AGRA: The gathering had to wait a little at the ‘Highway to Progress’ programme (first episode) of Hindi daily ‘Hindustan’ in Agra, but once the interaction began, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had an answer to all the queries.

The questions and answers focused on the development agenda of the Yogi government that has reached the half-way mark of its five-year term.

Editor-in-Chief of ‘Hindustan’ Shashi Shekhar raised a question relating to visit by the state council of ministers to IIM-Lucknow recently. In his reply, Yogi said they went to IIM-L to learn the skills of channelizing the benefits of government schemes so that they reached the common man.

“We took a UPSRTC bus and reached IIM-Lucknow and I was happy to find the ministers staying there for 10-hours sessions. People have a vision but implementation is a challenge and we have decided to set 2024 as target for attaining $1 trillion economy for UP and for this we will have GDP for every district in the state.”

When asked by Shashi Shekhar about the impact of slowdown on such targets, Yogi said that trade war between US and China will benefit India.

“Money is there and now it will flow into the market. We are going to organise bank fairs at district level for flow of money. Slowdown is temporary and will fade away soon,” he said.

When asked whether his government was satisfied with its achievements, Yogi said satisfaction stops future progress.

“We are here for taking UP to new heights and instead of my individual satisfaction, welfare of 23 crore UP residents is more important for me,” he said.

From amongst the public, retired IAS officer Shashi Kant Sharma asked the CM asked about population pressure.

“Population control is need of hour and PM, too, had made reference it in his Independence Day speech. We are working on an action plan to curb the growth in population,” Yogi said.

Well-known neurosurgeon of Agra Dr RC Mishra appreciated the steps taken to check encephalitis in eastern UP but asked what measures the UP government was taking to curb tragic loss of lives in road accidents.

“Measures taken in eastern UP drastically brought down death toll due to encephalitis and ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme played major role in it. Road accidents, too, are major cause of concern. We are stressing on awareness and treatment to minimise loss of life in road accidents,” the CM said.

“Ambulances have been pressed into service, eye-sight of drivers of roadways buses are being checked, black spots on roads are being identified and more trauma centers are being established,” added the CM.

Senior surgeon Dr DV Sharma said: “There is work done on health services in urban areas but situation is unsatisfactory in rural areas.”

“Since Independence and till 2016, we only had 16 medical colleges but now 15 more are coming up. The government invests Rs 10 crore in making one doctor and thus new doctors would be asked to sing a bond for serving in remote areas after attaining degrees,” the CM said.

Gopal Gupta, an exporter, demanded removal of white category, in which Agra was placed hampering economic growth of city.

“We are aware of the constraints faced by Agra and are taking up the matter in courts. We are committed to industrial growth and required steps are to be taken,” Yogi said.

Sanjay Tomar, an academician, raised the issue of women’s safety and effectiveness of anti-Romeo squads.

“We are all for women safety. Girls are facing hardship both at home and away from it. The squad brought confidence to girls and we are now drafting action plan for effective check on hooligans. Women officers in districts have been asked to keep a watch,” he said.

Naresh Jain, a book publisher, raised the plight of Yamuna in Agra.

“Cleaning of Yamuna is part of Namami Gange project and we are working on it. We made pure river water available for Kumbh at Prayagraj,” said the CM, who was critical of the Delhi government for allegedly polluting the Yamuna. He assured to take up the matter as Yamuna was also linked to Lord Krishna.

Social activist Tulika Kapoor raised the plight of illiteracy among women in western UP despite much work done on skill development.

“Uttar Pradesh was first state to promote skill development amongst women. Yet there are local issues. We are committed to empowerment of women and required steps are being taken,” Yogi said.

