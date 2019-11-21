Allahabad HC asks for file notings on appointment of two UPHESC members

cities

The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to place before it file notings on the basis of which two of the members of UP Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) were appointed.

The court on Wednesday asked the additional advocate general appearing for the state government to bring on record the notings which were made while treating Dr Harvansh and Dr Krishna Kumar as ‘eminent persons’ eligible to be considered for appointment as members of the commission.

The bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Vivek Varma passed the above order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by the Pratiyogi Chatra Sangharsh Samiti and another.

In the petition, it was alleged that the two members did not fulfil the minimum qualification for appointment to the post of member, UPHESC. Nevertheless, they were appointed as members of the commission as eminent persons having made valuable contributions in the field of education, though they had not made any such valuable contributions in the field of education.

The additional advocate general opposed the petition on the ground that the appointments were made as per law and both members were ‘eminent persons’. The court has fixed November 27 as the next date of hearing in the case.