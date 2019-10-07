e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Alleged 'fake encounter' snowballs into big row; Oppn says its murder

  Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An alleged case of fake encounter of a man accused of undertaking illegal sand mining in Jhansi on Sunday night snowballed into a controversy on Monday after the kin of the deceased refused to accept the body for cremation and political parties announced to visit the village.

Pushpendra Yadav was shot dead in an encounter on Sunday. His truck was seized by the Moth police last week. On Friday night, Pushpendra had called up station house officer, Moth, Dharmendra Singh Chauhan to get his truck released.

He was to meet the SHO at the highway,” said ADG Kanpur zone Prem Prakash.

However, the SHO told official that Pushpendra and his two accomplices fired at him before taking away his car and other belongings.

The SHO claimed the bullet fired by Pushpendra scraped his cheeks.

SP rural Jhansi Rahul Mithas said the police teams constituted following this incident tracked Pushpendra’s car on early Sunday morning.

In the exchange of fire, Pushpendra was killed while two others managed to escape, he said.

According to autopsy report, Pushpendra was shot in the head once and four times in the back.

With his wife Shivangi Yadav and other family members alleging that he was killed in a fake encounter, district magistrate Shiv Sahay Awasthi has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

“ADM city B Prasad will conduct the inquiry and anyone who is found guilty would be punished,” he said.

Family members, however, refused to accept his body for cremation.

The body is kept in a police van for the last 24 hours in middle of Kurgawan village amid demand for arrest of SHO Chauhan.

The death acquired political overtones after SP president Akhilesh Yadav announced to visit the family on October 9.

The party’s Rajya sabha member Dr Chandrapal Yadav has demanded registration of murder case against the policemen.

Former union minister and Congress leader Pradeep Jain Aditya met DIG Jhansi and submitted a memorandum seeking a CBI probe into the encounter.

A seven-member delegation of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), led by Shivpal Singh Yadav has also announced to visit Kurgawan on Tuesday.

SP MP Chandrapal Yadav has alleged that Pushpendra was killed over a dispute involving a financial transaction with the SHO.

“The police story is riddled with loopholes. Why the SHO was speaking to him over phone and agreed to meet him on the highway? If Pushpendra had looted his car after shooting him why an immediately other police stations were not informed, the car would have been recovered in minutes,” he said.

“The SP will continue to protest the killing till a case is registered,” he said.

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed in Kurgaon where the villagers, including large number of women, were on the streets.

The ADG said impartial investigations would be conducted into the killing.

 

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:11 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 08, 2019 01:39 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 08, 2019 04:03 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News