Alleged fraud drains BSNL retiree’s Rs 75,000

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:00 IST

A Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) retiree lost Rs 75,000 to after he had allegedly sought help while swiping his card at an ATM at Baltana in Zirakpur.

Complaint Sadrudin Ansari, a resident of Saini Vihar, Phase 3 in Baltana, lodged an FIR with the Baltana police post stating that on April 11 he had gone to withdraw money from the ATM and a youth, who was present at the ATM kiosk, swapped his debit card with his card after he sought help from him.

Ansari alleged that the accused had withdrawn Rs 75,000 from his account in the last three days in three instalments of Rs 25,000.