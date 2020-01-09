Alumni Connect: Dentist with a smile for the catwalk 

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 20:20 IST

Ensuring her clinical expertise Dr Anjali Chaugule began her dental practice in Pune in 2005. She is presently also a senior dental consultant with the Symbiosis institutes and has hospitals like Ruby Hall clinic, Sanjeevan hospital, Pharande hospital, and the Smile Spa (United Kingdom) on her resumer.

Where does your educational GPS place you?

Born in Pune, hailing from a reputed doctor family I have always been a topper and an achiever throughout my academic life as a dental surgeon. Being convent educated from St.Joseph’s High School, Pune, I further completed my undergraduate studies from Fergusson college and later pursued my education in dentistry from Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir’s Dental college, Nashik and completed my dental internship program from Bharati Vidyapeeth Dental college, with distinction, in 2002.

How brilliant a student were you?

As far as academics is concerned I would rate myself as a brilliant student as I always managed to rank in the top five students in school and college.

Looking back, what drove your career choices?

Being a creative and artistic soul since childhood and hailing from a doctor family I was always inclined to pursue my career in dentistry. I always wanted to explore my artistic side in dentistry - create beautiful smiles and spread smiles in society. My dental college education from Nashik and my dental internship programme from Pune certainly were instrumental in me achieving the best in dental health education, dental skills and expertise which form the basic sound foundation required for any dental clinician to excel.

Highs and lows?

As every career has its highs and lows, so does dentistry as a profession. The start up of a new practice in the initial stages is full of struggles till you have established your name in the community. I did go through that low phase in my profession in the initial three years till my good work and my happy patients spread my goodwill and kept the chain of referrals coming in; with that my practice blossomed. I did have an additional affiliation with an organisation which helped me boost my practice and generate more income and patients and referrals.

What’s next on your list?

Regarding my main profession, dentistry, I am quite content with my own practice and my association with my organisation and do plan to keep upgrading and expanding and blossoming on that front. Regarding my passion for modelling, I dream of starting my own grooming school for aspiring models and becoming an international pageant rampwalk trainer someday. .