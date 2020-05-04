Amarinder seeks Shah’s intervention for special trains for migrant workers

chandigarh

With over 6.44 lakh migrant workers registering on the state’s portal, meant to take a count of those wanting to go home, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, asking him to direct the railway ministry to make suitable arrangements for the next 10-15 days, beginning May 5. In his letter to Shah, the CM said that his government would indicate its daily requirement of trains in advance.

“A large number of labourers come seasonally from UP, Bihar and other eastern states to seek temporary employment in both industrial and agricultural sector in Punjab. These people, who were due to leave in March, normally after Holi, could not leave due to the imposition of lockdown this year,” the CM adds in his letter.

‘Allow micro industry in

non-containment zones’

Expressing concern over the plight of tiny, micro, cottage and small industries amid the continued lockdown, the CM on Monday sought the Centre’s permission to allow these to operate by engaging labour from the family or the neighbourhood. In his letter to Shah, the CM also points out that most industrial cities of Punjab had recently come in the red zone, largely on account of people who had from other states. He added that these restrictions had made it difficult for industry to resume operation.

Often these small and tiny units were vendors of large units and supplied them with some essential components, failing which even large units, even though permitted, cannot function, he further observed, seeking amendment to the instructions/guidelines issued by the Union home secretary under section 10(2) (I) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, whereby certain industries in urban areas, other than containment zones, have been permitted to function.

The CM has solicited Shah’s prompt intervention in amending these guidelines, under para 7 (ii) (b).

