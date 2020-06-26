Ambadi bridge reopens for traffic

cities

Updated: Jun 26, 2020

The 37-year-old Ambadi bridge in Vasai (East) was finally reopened for vehicular traffic on Friday morning. The road overbridge (ROB) was shut in July 2018 for repairs, few days after the collapse of the 40-year-old Gokhale bridge in Andheri, which killed two and injured three persons.

The WR had observed cracks on the bridge and was closed for repair. On Friday morning, Pravin Shetty, mayor, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) opened the bridge for traffic.