Ambala man eyeing father’s property booked for concealing all legal heirs

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 01:02 IST

A 40-year-old Ambala resident has been booked for concealing information about the legal heirs of his dead father to transfer his property.

A complaint in this regard was submitted by the estate manager of Housing Board Haryana to the commissioner of police last month. The board’s head office is located in Panchkula.

The complaint stated that one Raghu Nath Dutta owned a house in the Housing Board Colony, Ambala.

After his death, his son, Raj Dutta, intimated the board that he was one of the legal heirs in the property, and serving in the army at a far off location. He had requested the board to take his consent before taking any action regarding transfer of the property.

In 2018, after Raj’s death, his brother, Sanjeev Dutta, submitted papers for transfer of their father’s property. But, he concealed the names of Raj’s wife Pushap Lata Dutta and two daughters, also legal heirs.

Police said meanwhile Pushap also filed an RTI application, seeking copies of transfer papers submitted by Sanjeev.

She then filed a complaint to the Haryana DGP and Housing Board Haryana, Panchkula, informing that since her husband died, she was living in another house with her two daughters.

She alleged that her brothers-in-law, Sanjeev Dutta and Vinod Dutta, and their wives, Kiran Verma and Neerja Aggarwal, were trying to get the house transferred in their names on the basis of false documents.

She alleged that while her deceased husband’s name was mentioned in the papers, she and her daughters found no mention in them. Also their consent was not taken to transfer the property.

Investigating official sub-inspector Pawan Singh said, “The board forwarded a complaint to register an FIR against Sanjeev Dutta for concealing the actual legal heirs and shareholders in the property.”

A case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station. No arrest has been made so far.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 21:14 IST