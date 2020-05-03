Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 02:14 IST

The Ambala Railway Division earned Rs 255 crore in April this year amid the lockdown, which is 20% more revenue than the same month last year. The railways has discontinued its passenger services since the announcement of lockdown in March, extending it to May 17 but the freight services are still operating.

The division has recorded a total earning of Rs 255 crore (which is also highest ever freight earning in a month) in April this year. Last year, it had earned Rs 211 crore, of which Rs 57 crore came passenger trains and Rs 146 crore from freight earning while Rs 8 crore was categorised as miscellaneous earnings.

Ambala division railway manager GM Singh said, “To boost the morale of division, the general manager of Northern Railways has announced a cash award. The division has also dispatched 62 long-haul trains in April, highest ever, out of which 59 were of food grains (Annapurna trains). It has all been possible due to the concerted efforts of our section controllers, station masters, guards, loco pilots and staff of commercial supervisors who are engaged in the smooth operation of freight services.”

The division has also managed to load the highest-ever wagons of food grains and fertilisers maintaining the continuity in the supply chain during lockdown across the country.

Senior divisional commercial manager, Hari Mohan said “The division is committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials across the country and unloading/loading at terminals despite the shortage of labour/trucks despite restrictions on movements.”