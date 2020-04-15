e-paper
Ambernath Covid centres do not have enough staff, say officials

Ambernath Covid centres do not have enough staff, say officials

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:54 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Around 32 people living in slums in Ambernath have been home quarantined. Although Ambernath has four quarantine centres, officials said they do not have staff to take care of patients. After three positive cases, Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) has asked close contacts of patients to be quarantined. Dr Shashikant Dode said, “It is difficult for the 32 people to be home quarantined as their homes are very small.” AMC chief officer Devidas Pawar did not answer calls nor respond to messages.

