Ambernath man stabbed by neighbours for breaking their chair, 2 booked

Ambernath man stabbed by neighbours for breaking their chair, 2 booked

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:14 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
The complainant is receiving treatment at a local hospital after the stabbing.
The complainant is receiving treatment at a local hospital after the stabbing.(HT Photo)
         

A 45-year-old man was stabbed by his two neighbours for breaking their plastic chair in Kushivali village of Ambernath taluka. The injured has been identified as Mahadu Khandavi, 45, and accused are Kashinath Bhagat, 40 and his brother Shatrughna Bhagat, 35.

According to Hill Line police, on Tuesday afternoon, Khandavi was sleeping when a dog started barking. The victim ran behind the dog with a wooden stick and when the animal hid under the plastic chair belonging to the Bhagats, Khandavi ended up hitting the chair, breaking it.

“According to the complainant, the accused first assaulted him and then got a knife from inside their house and stabbed him. We have registered a case against the two accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The victim has been admitted to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for treatment.”

