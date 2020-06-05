e-paper
Ambernath records highest single-day spike with 73 new cases

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Ambernath city recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 73 new cases recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) has recorded a total of 287 positive cases.

The new commissioner, Shridhar Pathankar, said the increase in the number of cases is because residents are not following social distancing norms.

The civic body chief has decided to completely seal around five zones, which has the most cases.

“We will seal around five zones completely to control the virus spread. We will also sanitise the zones. Most cases are reported due to the spread from close contacts,” said Pathankar.

The civic body chief has also appealed to the police to take strict action against violators and has also served notice to Shopkeepers and Traders Association to follow the lockdown norms and maintain social distancing.

As per the civic body, most cases are from slums in Ambernath (West). Out of the 73 new cases, 19 cases are from Vandrapada in Ambernath (West).

The AMC has recorded seven Covid deaths till now.

