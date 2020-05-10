Amid Covid-19, Sirmaur administration encourages people to adopt organic farming

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 18:34 IST

In view of the nationwide lockdown and curfew imposed due to coronavirus, Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district administration has launched a unique initiative under which residents are being encouraged to use their time to grow vegetables through organic farming near their homes.

The department of agriculture and animal husbandry have put up a special stall at the historic Chaugan Maidan, Nahan, where ‘seed kits’ of various vegetables are being provided to people by volunteers of Aravalli Organisation along with vermicompost and cowdung logs.

More than 1,200 seed kits have so far been made available to people. The seed kit contains seeds of six types of vegetables such as ladyfinger, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, maize, french bean and sponge gourd. A kit of vegetable seeds worth ₹25 is available at this special stall for only ₹10.

The administration has also started a Kisan Helpline to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulty during the lockdown. Contact numbers of senior officials of the agriculture department of the district have been given so that farmers can communicate directly with them. So far, more than 2,000 calls have been received regarding problems faced by farmers through the Kisan Helpline, which have been resolved by officials of the department.

Sirmaur district’s agriculture department deputy director Rajesh Kaushik said during this time of unpredictable climate and rising cost on inputs of chemicals, organic farming is the right option available with the farmers. “In order to minimise farming cost and promote natural farming in the state, the government has decided to bring 20,000 hectares of land under natural farming by 2020-21. Thousands of farmers have adopted natural farming in the state and reaping benefits,” he said.

Kaushik said farmers face different types of problems in agricultural production such as adverse weather for crops, destructive pest attacks, plant disease infection, immunity degradation, soil eroding fertile power, quality irrigation, lack of water and changing market environment. “To resolve these issues, we have started the Kisan Helpline so that agricultural productivity can be increased and farmers can get the right information,” he added.

Besides, people are also being informed about the method of making vermicompost from household waste along with cultivation by utilising empty plastic bottles, pots, buckets and empty bags.

Vermicompost and cowdung logs are also being provided by the animal husbandry department.

