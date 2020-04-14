Amritsar admn launches website to help docs, residents

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:09 IST

AMRITSAR The district administration on Tuesday launched a new website which will help doctors and residents to report suspected Covid-19 patients to the administration.

Using the website www.asrcovid19helpline.in, doctors at their respective clinics and hospitals can report the suspected cases to the administration whereas the city residents, who are suspicious of their medical conditions, can also submit the self-assessment forms.

Giving details, Amritsar additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Himanshu Aggarwal said, “The website, which has been designed by Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL), will not only help the administration and the health department, but will also help the residents to combat the coronavirus outbreak.”

He added, “Using this website, residents can get the contact number of vendors who are giving home delivery of grocery, fruits and vegetables, and medicines in their areas.”

“Besides, people can get all the helpline numbers for different purposes designated by the district administration and can get a brief on all the latest instructions issued by the orders of deputy commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon,” he added.