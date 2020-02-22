e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Amritsar artist creates painting of Donald Trump ahead of US President’s visit

Amritsar artist creates painting of Donald Trump ahead of US President’s visit

Jagjot Singh Rubal, who took 20 days to complete the oil painting, hopes he will be able to personally gift it to Trump

chandigarh Updated: Feb 22, 2020 14:01 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal giving finishing touches to the the 7x10-ft oil painting of US president Donald Trump ahead of his visit to India, in Amritsar on Saturday.
Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal giving finishing touches to the the 7x10-ft oil painting of US president Donald Trump ahead of his visit to India, in Amritsar on Saturday.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

AMRITSAR: An artist from Amritsar, Jagjot Singh Rubal, has created a 10x7-ft oil painting of US President Donald Trump, who will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Jagjot said it took him 20 days to complete the painting at his workshop here.

“My desire is to personally gift the painting to Donald Trump but given the security concerns if it’s not possible then I would definitely want it to be displayed in art galleries of both India and the US,” he said.

Jagjot had created a Barack Obama artwork, too.

He has painted portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He received appreciation letters from former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee for creating their paintings.

Jagjot has gifted portraits to celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan.

top news
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump event: Report
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump event: Report
Delhi rape convict’s plea ‘bundle of distorted lies’: Tihar Jail to court
Delhi rape convict’s plea ‘bundle of distorted lies’: Tihar Jail to court
HT Samagam LIVE| ‘Samajwadi Party people will not fill NPR forms’: Akhilesh Yadav
HT Samagam LIVE| ‘Samajwadi Party people will not fill NPR forms’: Akhilesh Yadav
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
WhatsApp private group chats of users can be found on Google search
WhatsApp private group chats of users can be found on Google search
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News