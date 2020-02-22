Amritsar artist creates painting of Donald Trump ahead of US President’s visit

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 14:01 IST

AMRITSAR: An artist from Amritsar, Jagjot Singh Rubal, has created a 10x7-ft oil painting of US President Donald Trump, who will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Jagjot said it took him 20 days to complete the painting at his workshop here.

“My desire is to personally gift the painting to Donald Trump but given the security concerns if it’s not possible then I would definitely want it to be displayed in art galleries of both India and the US,” he said.

Jagjot had created a Barack Obama artwork, too.

He has painted portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He received appreciation letters from former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee for creating their paintings.

Jagjot has gifted portraits to celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan.